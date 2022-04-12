Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

This might be the most stunning church conversion condo in Toronto

There are quite a few church to condo conversions in Toronto these days with even more expected to grace this city in the years to come

And we can't blame developers, most church conversions are magnificent. In fact, we've written about a lot of them over the years

But this unit in the 12 Macpherson Ave. church might just be the best yet. 12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The Macpherson Church lofts only have five units. 

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom unit was designed by Los Angeles celebrity designer Nicole Sassaman

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

A sitting room off the kitchen. 

"Every room has been designed to provide you the ultimate in urban living," said realtor Gillian Oxley in her listing.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

A small study nook in a bedroom. 

The condo, which had a "back to the studs" level renovation by Lawrence Park Developments spans four-levels. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The original stair banister in the primary bedroom. 

One of the biggest transformations was the stairs.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The dining room. 

"The stairs were completely rebuilt and rethought in terms of layout to accommodate an elevator," Oxley told blogTO. Yes, this unit has an elevator that serves all four storeys. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The home has two HVAC systems to keep the temperature constant. 

On the main floor are the principal living areas including the kitchen, living room, dining room and family room. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The sleek modern kitchen. 

The kitchen is chef-worthy and the great room is cozy, although it could've been even more snug, as apparently there used to be a wood-burning fireplace there.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The intimate family room. 

But Oxley told blogTO it could easily be brought back. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The home also comes with three parking spaces. 

The spaces are modern with a muted palette, plenty of light and soaring cathedral ceilings.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The condo is located close to Yonge Street and all the shops and restaurants of Summerhill. 

However, this home lacks nothing in terms of character.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

A bathroom with a deep soaker tub. 

Original features of the century-old historic Methodist church can be spotted throughout the home. From the arched windows to the exposed brick, and the gorgeous carved flying buttresses. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

A bedroom on the second floor. 

One the second level of the home there are two bedrooms. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The primary bedroom with soaring cathedral ceilings and an abundance of natural light. 

The primary bedroom is situated on the third floor. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The private home theatre. 

There is also a media room on the third floor perfect for movie nights. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The workout room is located in the church's steeple. 

The workout room on the fourth floor might just be the best exercise spot in the city. It has view to the lake, the city skyline and the surrounding room.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The hot tub on the patio. 

As for outdoor space, this unit has a wrap around terrace with a private nook that has a hot tub. 

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The patio is right off the kitchen making it ideal for summertime parties. 

There is also room for a BBQ and outdoor seating for entertaining.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The primary dressing room. 

Other luxurious things that come with this house is a large wine cellar, a boutique worthy dressing room and a surprising amount of storage throughout, including a secret storage area under the stairs.

12 Macpherson Ave Toronto

The wine cellar. 

But you might need to pray for a miracle if you want to afford this beauty...  The home is listed for $6,595,000

Photos by

Bird House Media

