This might be the most stunning church conversion condo in Toronto

There are quite a few church to condo conversions in Toronto these days with even more expected to grace this city in the years to come.

And we can't blame developers, most church conversions are magnificent. In fact, we've written about a lot of them over the years.

But this unit in the 12 Macpherson Ave. church might just be the best yet.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom unit was designed by Los Angeles celebrity designer Nicole Sassaman.

"Every room has been designed to provide you the ultimate in urban living," said realtor Gillian Oxley in her listing.

The condo, which had a "back to the studs" level renovation by Lawrence Park Developments spans four-levels.

One of the biggest transformations was the stairs.

"The stairs were completely rebuilt and rethought in terms of layout to accommodate an elevator," Oxley told blogTO. Yes, this unit has an elevator that serves all four storeys.

On the main floor are the principal living areas including the kitchen, living room, dining room and family room.

The kitchen is chef-worthy and the great room is cozy, although it could've been even more snug, as apparently there used to be a wood-burning fireplace there.

But Oxley told blogTO it could easily be brought back.

The spaces are modern with a muted palette, plenty of light and soaring cathedral ceilings.

However, this home lacks nothing in terms of character.

Original features of the century-old historic Methodist church can be spotted throughout the home. From the arched windows to the exposed brick, and the gorgeous carved flying buttresses.

One the second level of the home there are two bedrooms.

The primary bedroom is situated on the third floor.

There is also a media room on the third floor perfect for movie nights.

The workout room on the fourth floor might just be the best exercise spot in the city. It has view to the lake, the city skyline and the surrounding room.

As for outdoor space, this unit has a wrap around terrace with a private nook that has a hot tub.

There is also room for a BBQ and outdoor seating for entertaining.

Other luxurious things that come with this house is a large wine cellar, a boutique worthy dressing room and a surprising amount of storage throughout, including a secret storage area under the stairs.

But you might need to pray for a miracle if you want to afford this beauty... The home is listed for $6,595,000.