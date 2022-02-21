Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

This $1.4 million condo in Toronto has original Neogothic church details

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While 701 Dovercourt Road once had a holy function, the hard lofts that now take up residence in the old church are homes deserving of worship, and this unit is no exception. 

The stylish and contemporary two-storey loft is listed for $1,399,999 and boasts two-bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus plenty of character thanks to its historical roots. 

The church was originally constructed in 1906 and designed by Burke & Horwood to house the Centennial Methodist Church. There was also an extension added by Horwood & White in 1921.701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The First World War memorial plaque and stained glass windows. 

The church was built in the Gothic Revival architectural style, known for its decorative patterns, finials, and hood moulds.

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The living room. 

Some of those period details, such as the arched windows and exposed brick work, are found inside this apartment. 

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The original church doors. 

This unit also has a First World War memorial plaque as well as the original church doors.

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The open concept living room and kitchen. 

But when the church was converted into condos in 2010, the units were also modernized.

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The view from the entrance. 

When you walk into this apartment, you'll notice the open concept layout and the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The living room. 

The sitting room is bright and airy, with plenty of space for entertaining. 

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

On the main level of the condo there's also the primary bedroom, which is complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. 

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The second bedroom. 

On the lower level, there's the second bedroom which is currently being used as a home office. 

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The second bathroom. 

And while this unit is definitely cooler than most condos out there, it does have a few downsides.

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

Steps to the Juliette balcony. 

For example, there's no real outdoor space except for a small Juliette balcony and the amenities in the building aren't extensive. There's just a BBQ and a party room. 

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The kitchen and dining. 

Also if we're being honest half this unit is in a basement. Yes, one with character, but a basement nonetheless. 

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

The outside of the church. 

Either way plenty of people would be willing to sell their soul to live here... Wait that's not how churches work!

Photos by

103-701dovercourtroad.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Here's what the average Toronto home price will get you around the U.S.

This $1.4 million condo in Toronto has original Neogothic church details

Experts blame Ontario's housing problems on bananas but we can totally explain

Toronto renters need to work almost 180 hours per month to afford an apartment

This is what a $25 million mansion in Toronto looks like

This $850K home in Toronto is a mid-century diamond in the rough

Here's how much money you need to earn per year to afford rent on a Toronto apartment

This is what it's like to live on a houseboat in Toronto