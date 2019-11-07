Condo of the week: 701 Dovercourt Road

While we've featured Toronto church loft conversions before this one is pretty exceptional. The church was built in 1906 and the developers went to great lengths to maintain the original character of the building.

The red brick façade at 701 Dovercourt features plenty of arched windows and detailed cornices that hint at the heavenly homes that are found within.

Even the original, 100-year-old stained glass was meticulously restored, so as not to mess with the integrity of this sacred structure. And this unit features some of those 100-year-old stained glass windows. But one is cut in half thanks to a wall... It's kind of infuriating.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept, which is great for entertaining.

The kitchen is a bit on the small side but has all the essentials.

The master bedroom is up the flight of stairs and is the only room on that level.

The other bedroom is tucked away on the main floor.

The master suite is spacious with high ceilings.

The place also comes with two different outdoor spaces, which is a rarity with church conversions.

Specs

Address: #306 – 701 Dovercourt Rd

Price: $1,125,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $786.27 monthly

Brokerage: Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty

Listing ID: C4621213

Good For

Cool architectural features and tons of character.

Move On If

The half stained glass window is going to drive you to insanity.