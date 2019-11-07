Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
701 dovercourt toronto

Condo of the week: 701 Dovercourt Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While we've featured Toronto church loft conversions before this one is pretty exceptional. The church was built in 1906 and the developers went to great lengths to maintain the original character of the building. 

701 dovercourt torontoThe red brick façade at 701 Dovercourt features plenty of arched windows and detailed cornices that hint at the heavenly homes that are found within.

701 dovercourt torontoEven the original, 100-year-old stained glass was meticulously restored, so as not to mess with the integrity of this sacred structure. And this unit features some of those 100-year-old stained glass windows. But one is cut in half thanks to a wall... It's kind of infuriating. 

701 dovercourt torontoThe living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept, which is great for entertaining.

701 dovercourt torontoThe kitchen is a bit on the small side but has all the essentials. 

701 dovercourt torontoThe master bedroom is up the flight of stairs and is the only room on that level.

701 dovercourt torontoThe other bedroom is tucked away on the main floor. 

701 dovercourt torontoThe master suite is spacious with high ceilings. 

701 dovercourt torontoThe place also comes with two different outdoor spaces, which is a rarity with church conversions.  701 dovercourt rd toronto

Specs
  • Address: #306 – 701 Dovercourt Rd
  • Price: $1,125,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $786.27 monthly
  • Brokerage: Keller Williams Neighbourhood Realty 
  • Listing ID: C4621213701 dovercourt toronto
Good For

Cool architectural features and tons of character.701 dovercourt toronto

Move On If

The half stained glass window is going to drive you to insanity. 701 dovercourt toronto

Lead photo by

Property Spaces

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 701 Dovercourt Road

Sales of luxury homes in Toronto just surged by 26 per cent

There's already backlash over Pharrell Williams' new Toronto condo

Rental of the week: 155 Lamb Avenue

Toronto is getting a gold skyscraper that's 79 storeys high

Toronto home prices just rose by the highest level in 2 years

Pharrell Williams is designing a new condo complex in Toronto

House of the week: 2 Indian Grove