This is what a $2 million loft inside a converted church looks like in Toronto

A four-level loft combines heritage elements from a Toronto church and modern design features creating a unique family living space.

The loft at 40 Westmoreland Ave., Unit 6 in the Bloordale area, is for sale for just over $2 million.

Now called West40, the building was St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, built in 1913, according to Ontario Heritage Trust.

The church was deconsecrated in 2002 and remained vacant for about 10 years until it was bought by developers and converted, by architect Asen Vitko and designer W.A. Langton, into 17 townhomes units.

The building features include original brick masonry, hammer-head wooden trusses, classic stone columns, historic capitals and gothic brick arches and windows.

Units in this building have occasionally come up for sale — one with a beautiful masonry column and another with an industrial fireplace. Each residence is unique and range in size from two-bedroom to three-bedroom units with a den.

The unit currently for sale has three bedrooms with design upgrades from Natalie Chong, owner of Nest Design Studio.

A focal point of the main floor is a granite column rising up to the 20-foot-plus high ceilings. There are exposed brick walls and original wooden trusses.

The kitchen has marble counters, a Zero fridge, Wolf stove and wine fridge. The bedrooms are found on the upper levels — this place has four floors.

The fourth floor loft principal bathroom comes with two seven-feet-high windows.

The building has a gated, private entry, underground parking and a private utility room.

Buyers have the option to purchase this unit fully furnished.

As a condo, there are monthly fees, coming to $879.78 a month for this place. Another downside, of course, is the lack of a backyard.

But if can afford the $2 million, this would be a cool place for those who love heritage and unique design features.