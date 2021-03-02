Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
40 westmoreland ave toronto

This is what a $2 million loft inside a converted church looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A four-level loft combines heritage elements from a Toronto church and modern design features creating a unique family living space.

The loft at 40 Westmoreland Ave., Unit 6 in the Bloordale area, is for sale for just over $2 million.

40 westmoreland ave toronto

The living area has soaring ceilings and exposed brick walls.

Now called West40, the building was St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, built in 1913, according to Ontario Heritage Trust.

The church was deconsecrated in 2002 and remained vacant for about 10 years until it was bought by developers and converted, by architect Asen Vitko and designer W.A. Langton, into 17 townhomes units.

40 westmoreland ave toronto

The unit features 20-foot-plus high ceilings.

The building features include original brick masonry, hammer-head wooden trusses, classic stone columns, historic capitals and gothic brick arches and windows.

6 40 westmoreland ave toronto

A huge granite column is a central feature of the home.

Units in this building have occasionally come up for sale — one with a beautiful masonry column and another with an industrial fireplace. Each residence is unique and range in size from two-bedroom to three-bedroom units with a den.

6 40 westmoreland ave toronto

Soaring windows bring in tons of light. 

The unit currently for sale has three bedrooms with design upgrades from Natalie Chong, owner of Nest Design Studio

A focal point of the main floor is a granite column rising up to the 20-foot-plus high ceilings. There are exposed brick walls and original wooden trusses.

6 40 westmoreland ave toronto

The gothic windows add character to the bedrooms.

The kitchen has marble counters, a Zero fridge, Wolf stove and wine fridge. The bedrooms are found on the upper levels — this place has four floors.

6 40 westmoreland ave toronto

Wooden trusses are original features of the building.

The fourth floor loft principal bathroom comes with two seven-feet-high windows.

6 40 westmoreland ave toronto

There are three bathrooms in this place.

The building has a gated, private entry, underground parking and a private utility room.

6 40 westmoreland ave toronto

One bathroom comes with a tub tucked into a triangular window.

Buyers have the option to purchase this unit fully furnished.

As a condo, there are monthly fees, coming to $879.78 a month for this place. Another downside, of course, is the lack of a backyard.

6 40 westmoreland ave toronto

It also comes with a stacked washer and dryer.

But if can afford the $2 million, this would be a cool place for those who love heritage and unique design features.

Photos by

Lauren Miller Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $2 million loft inside a converted church looks like in Toronto

Historic movie theatre in Toronto is transforming into condos

Toronto gym space once home to Crunch and Hard Candy on sale for $22 million

Drama between construction workers could delay thousands of new GTA homes

These Toronto apartments for rent near the Drake come with a fridge-full of free wine

This 4-bedroom Toronto house costs a whopping $12,000 a month just to rent

This minimalist home in Toronto comes with a hot pink doorway

Beer Store in Toronto to be incorporated into new boutique condo building