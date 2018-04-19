Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue

Real Estate
40 westmoreland avenue toronto

This former Anglican church has some of the nicest condos in Toronto. Spread out over four floors, this unit here is the second-largest suite in the building.

40 westmoreland ave torontoThere are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with ample living space and a roomy kitchen.  

40 westmoreland ave torontoFeatures from the original church have been preserved in the unit, including exposed brick walls and archways, wood beams and gorgeous arched windows. The features blend nicely with the modern elements that make for such a unique interior.

40 westmoreland ave torontoMy favourite room is the master bedroom which has a really cool industrial-looking fireplace and a ladder up to a loft area where you could hide out for hours if you needed some alone time.

40 westmoreland ave torontoThe only downside is there isn’t a lot of outdoor space. There only seems to be a tiny nook just big enough to fit a barbecue and a couple of chairs.

40 westmoreland ave torontoSpecs
  • Address: #8 - 40 Westmoreland Ave.
  • Price: $2,185,000
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 95
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $688.79 monthly
  • Listing agent: Matt Manuel
  • Listing ID: W4091602
40 westmoreland ave torontoGood For

Anyone who wants a unique historical home that’s the envy of all your friends. The stunning original century-old neo-gothic church architecture combined with the fact that this place is only a five-minute walk to the subway makes it hard not to be jealous of whoever owns this home.  

40 westmoreland ave torontoMove On If

You’re scared of ghosts. The church is over 100 years old so there’s gotta be at least one ghost in the building. Spirits love old churches right?

40 westmoreland toronto

