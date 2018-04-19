Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue

This former Anglican church has some of the nicest condos in Toronto. Spread out over four floors, this unit here is the second-largest suite in the building.

There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with ample living space and a roomy kitchen.

Features from the original church have been preserved in the unit, including exposed brick walls and archways, wood beams and gorgeous arched windows. The features blend nicely with the modern elements that make for such a unique interior.

My favourite room is the master bedroom which has a really cool industrial-looking fireplace and a ladder up to a loft area where you could hide out for hours if you needed some alone time.

The only downside is there isn’t a lot of outdoor space. There only seems to be a tiny nook just big enough to fit a barbecue and a couple of chairs.

Specs

Address: #8 - 40 Westmoreland Ave.

Price: $2,185,000

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $688.79 monthly

Listing agent: Matt Manuel

Listing ID: W4091602

Good For

Anyone who wants a unique historical home that’s the envy of all your friends. The stunning original century-old neo-gothic church architecture combined with the fact that this place is only a five-minute walk to the subway makes it hard not to be jealous of whoever owns this home.

Move On If

You’re scared of ghosts. The church is over 100 years old so there’s gotta be at least one ghost in the building. Spirits love old churches right?