Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue

Many condos in this building have been featured as the Condo of the Week before, but that's only because this is one of the nicest church conversions in the city. And this unit is a stunner like the rest.

This two bedroom, three bathroom suite is beautiful. The soaring ceilings compliment the century old beams, original masonry and the cathedral windows. The main floor is where the kitchen, dining and living room are. It's open concept and the perfect mix of historic and modern.

The kitchen has beautiful marble counters, sleek stainless steel appliances and exposed brick.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. I love how the architect incorporated the original structure of the church. The glass railings provide the necessary safety but don't take away from the stunning steepled ceilings.

The master bedroom has beautiful windows and I love how the bed fits perfectly under the arch.

The bathrooms are luxurious with marble features. My favourite bit is the window over the bathtub.

The only downside to this church conversion is the lack of outdoor space. You only have a small patio area, and it's not very private.

Specs

Address: #14 – 40 Westmoreland Ave.

Price: $1,395,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $688.79 monthly

Listing agent: Tasmin Pukonen

Listing ID: W4400971

Good For

Serenity. Living in an old church brings a sense of tranquillity and calm that other condos just can't provide.

Move On If

You want more private outdoor space.