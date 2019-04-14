Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue

Real Estate
Many condos in this building have been featured as the Condo of the Week before, but that's only because this is one of the nicest church conversions in the city. And this unit is a stunner like the rest.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoThis two bedroom, three bathroom suite is beautiful. The soaring ceilings compliment the century old beams, original masonry and the cathedral windows.40 westmoreland avenue torontoThe main floor is where the kitchen, dining and living room are. It's open concept and the perfect mix of historic and modern.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoThe kitchen has beautiful marble counters, sleek stainless steel appliances and exposed brick.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. I love how the architect incorporated the original structure of the church. The glass railings provide the necessary safety but don't take away from the stunning steepled ceilings.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoThe master bedroom has beautiful windows and I love how the bed fits perfectly under the arch.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoThe bathrooms are luxurious with marble features. My favourite bit is the window over the bathtub.

40 westmoreland avenue torontoThe only downside to this church conversion is the lack of outdoor space. You only have a small patio area, and it's not very private.  40 westmoreland avenue toronto

Specs
Good For

Serenity. Living in an old church brings a sense of tranquillity and calm that other condos just can't provide.40 westmoreland avenue toronto

Move On If

You want more private outdoor space.40 westmoreland avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Images via HouseSigma

