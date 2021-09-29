Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto real estate

Toronto's high-risk housing market could be in for a rude awakening

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's red-hot real estate market could be in trouble according to a Housing Market Assessment report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) that points to a growing imbalance between national home prices and income.

A mix of moderate price acceleration and overvaluation are combining for high market vulnerability in many parts of the country, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) region.

The GTA market is experiencing a continuation of conditions seen for the past several months. But something has changed, with moderate overheating now added to an already unstable situation and furthering the risk of a potential market downturn.

Factors including historically low interest rates and government supports fueled a market boom after the rollout of mass vaccination programs. This could be seen on paper when the average GTA home price shot upwards by 12.6 per cent year-over-year in August, reaching a stratospheric $1,070,911.

"Exceptionally strong demand and home price appreciation through the course of the pandemic may have contributed to increased expectations of continued price growth for homebuyers in several local housing markets across Ontario and Eastern Canada," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist.

"This, in turn, may have caused more buyers to enter the market than was warranted."

The GTA market is just as vulnerable as it was six months ago, despite the easing of excessive home sales after the pandemic bounceback months. There is still a hefty imbalance between demand and supply, pushing home prices ever higher.

toronto real estate

Housing Market Assessment. Image courtesy of CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Even beyond the immediate GTA, other cities in the region are facing similar conditions. In Hamilton, the CMHC warns of continued market vulnerability, citing prevalent overheating, price acceleration and overvaluation.

Similar stories are unfolding in cities across the country, as the number of home sales broke records in the first quarter of the year, with continued market overheating even as the post-vaccination buying frenzy subsided.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's high-risk housing market could be in for a rude awakening

4 houses on a Toronto street are selling for $8.5 million

Here are the cheapest and most expensive neighbourhoods for renters in Toronto right now

This entire 52-unit apartment building in Toronto is listed for $15 million

This $8 million estate in Oakville is a finalist for home of the year

You can buy this lovely Ontario home for just $350K but it's located inside a nudist resort

A historic Ontario train station is listed for under $400K

This Toronto loft once home to military manufacturers on sale for less than $800K