This beautiful 1883 church in Ontario costs the same as an average Toronto condo

A church for sale in Ontario comes with a long history but has been beautifully converted into a rural home.

The four-bedroom home at 1134 County Road 2 in Monaghan, near Peterborough, is listed for sale for $689,900, almost exactly the same price as the average condo in Toronto.

In Toronto, large churches have been converted into lofts, and in Ontario, country churches occasionally come up for sale.

They're usually a lot more expensive than this.

This home, not far from church recently for sale in Port Hope, used to be Bensfort Church, a Methodist (and later United) church, completed in 1883.

It was converted into a home in exactly a century after it was built and has nearly 3,000 square feet of open concept living space.

The main level has a large kitchen, with a breakfast bar made from reclaimed glazed barn board.

The living room boasts 25-foot ceilings with exposed beams, restored original pine floors and the original stained glass windows.

The converted loft has three bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with built-in shelving at one end and an amazing arch over the likeliest place for a bed.

The loft bathroom has a pebble-floored glass-walled shower.

Opposite the primary bedroom is a large open area with lake views and a Juliette balcony.

The one-bedroom basement is partially finished and has a separate entrance and a roughed-in bathroom.

There is a barn on the property for wood storage as well.

The home is rural, about a 20-minute drive to Peterborough and an hour and a half to Toronto. But it is quite near Rolling Grape Vineyard and Rice Lake, known for boating and fishing.

If you are ready to make the move out of Toronto, this place would make a unique choice.