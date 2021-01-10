Real Estate
10 mill street amaranth

This restored church with cathedral ceilings is on sale for under $800K in Ontario

A converted church north of Toronto comes with a bit of history, a stone fireplace and a steeple.

The former church, now a home at 10 Mill St. in rural Amaranth — not far from Orangeville — is listed for sale for just under $800,000.

It was built in 1887 and served the community as Waldemar Presbyterian Church for over 100 years, according to Dufferin County historic records. It closed to the public and sold in 1995.

10 mill street amaranth

The building has a new metal roof.

The exterior of the church looks much like it did in the historic photos, and the current owner kept a piece of history at the entranceway with a wooden sign from the old church.

10 mill street amaranth

A wooden sign on display in the home recalls the history of the building.

The interior of the building has been renovated into a five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence.

10 mill street amaranth

The renovation kept the high ceilings and church windows.

There is an open-concept kitchen, living room and dining room.

10 mill street amaranth

The redesign kept the tall cathedral ceilings.

10 mill street amaranth

A stone fireplace dominates the great room.

The centrepiece of the great room is a stone fireplace.

10 mill street amaranth

A back deck has views of the beautiful Grand River.

A large back deck has views over the Grand River.

10 mill street amaranth

A spacious bedroom comes with skylights.

The home has a separate entrance into a finished basement with another fireplace, two bedrooms, a three-piece bedroom, kitchenette and storage room.

10 mill street amaranth

A finished basement has a separate entrance and another fireplace.

There is also a laundry room downstairs.

The church has a new steel roof. Like many country homes, there is no access to city services. Water comes from a drilled well and the property has a septic system.

10 mill street amaranth

The home comes with a two-car garage.

But it does come with some extra outbuildings — a garage and garden shed.

As home prices in Toronto soar, this little church is a unique escape from the city — but the converted church-to-home trend exists here, too.

Photos by

Realtor.ca

