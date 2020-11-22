Toronto home that still operates as a church is for sale

As Toronto housing prices continue to increase, despite the pandemic, would-be homeowners may look to less conventional housing these days and a church in East York might make an interesting choice.

There has been a skinny house, a tiny home and even a shack, up for sale in recent months so the church at 562 Jones Ave., listed for nearly $2 million, may not come as a surprise.

It is not the first time a church has been converted into housing.

But this church in East York is still potentially operational, said Tom Grekos, a broker with Chestnut Park Real Estate who is co-listing the church with Remax Hallmark Realty’s Andreas Batakis and Nectaria Kladitis.

Most recently Holy Trinity Christian Ministries held services in the church in English and Greek.

Grekos said Holy Trinity Christian Ministries is selling the church. They purchased it in 2011 from the Estonian Mission who held it from 1962 to 2011.

It was built in 1950 and the two-bedroom house for the pastor, located behind the church, was likely added in the 1990s, he said.

The property is zoned residential with a place of worship and clergy residence so it could continue as a church or be converted, said Grekos.

"It could be a beautiful multi-complex unit and it could be a big house, it could be a semi," said Grekos.

Church groups and developers have viewed it along with an individual who wants to convert into a dream home, he added.

There is plenty of space for renovations — it is 3,872 square feet including the basement and the two-bedroom home. The main church seats about 100 people and the basement has a hall with a kitchen.

There is also a two-car garage and it is close to the shops on the Danforth.

The church was listed Thursday at the current price. It was listed at a higher price for 42 days previously, he said.

Grekos said there is a lot of interest in the property so if this is your dream home, you need to move quickly.