This skinny house in Toronto is back on the market for $1 million less

Toronto's famous skinny house is officially back on the market and is going for $1 million less than it was originally listed for.

Located at 154 Hamilton Street, this unique home may be slightly skinnier than your average detached house but you can't say it isn't one-of-a-kind.

While it was originally put on the market about two years ago for $3 million, it was taken off for some construction updates and is now back on sale for just under $2 million.

"The house is so unique so pricing such a product is always such a challenge. With this type of house, it's like selling art," Alex Balikoev, the home's listing agent at Sotheby's International Realty told blogTO.

"The price is not based on the comparables in the neighbourhood, the price is based on how people will feel when they come in to the house. This house is not for someone who is looking for a three bedroom house. They're looking for a unique product to live a different life, to help express themselves."

Balikoev said that they worked hard on crunching the numbers and getting it right this time and as a result, are receiving a lot of positive feedback.

"You need time on the market and market research to get it right."

Despite how small the exterior may appear, the front entry way comes with tons of storage space.

The three-storey home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master bedroom even comes with its own ensuite bathroom.

The surprisingly spacious living area, on the other hand, has a balcony where you can get some fresh air while working from home.

The kitchen is also fully equipped with stainless steel appliances in case you've taken up cooking during quarantine.

And just in case you were worried about all those stairs, there are washers and dryers on both the top and bottom floors for your convenience.

If you're looking for a truly unique home and have $2 million to spare, look no futher because the skinny house is here.