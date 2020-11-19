Real Estate
Tanja Saric
Posted an hour ago
toronto skinny house

This skinny house in Toronto is back on the market for $1 million less

Toronto's famous skinny house is officially back on the market and is going for $1 million less than it was originally listed for. 

Located at 154 Hamilton Street, this unique home may be slightly skinnier than your average detached house but you can't say it isn't one-of-a-kind. 

toronto skinny house

The home's front yard.

While it was originally put on the market about two years ago for $3 million, it was taken off for some construction updates and is now back on sale for just under $2 million. 

"The house is so unique so pricing such a product is always such a challenge. With this type of house, it's like selling art," Alex Balikoev, the home's listing agent at Sotheby's International Realty told blogTO.

"The price is not based on the comparables in the neighbourhood, the price is based on how people will feel when they come in to the house. This house is not for someone who is looking for a three bedroom house. They're looking for a unique product to live a different life, to help express themselves."

Balikoev said that they worked hard on crunching the numbers and getting it right this time and as a result, are receiving a lot of positive feedback.

"You need time on the market and market research to get it right."

toronto skinny house

The interior is quite impressive.

Despite how small the exterior may appear, the front entry way comes with tons of storage space.

toronto skinny house

There's tons of closet space to store all your things.

The three-storey home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

toronto skinny house

Just one of the beautiful bedrooms.

The master bedroom even comes with its own ensuite bathroom.

toronto skinny house

How spa-like.

The surprisingly spacious living area, on the other hand, has a balcony where you can get some fresh air while working from home. 

toronto skinny house

The perfect place to kick back and relax.

The kitchen is also fully equipped with stainless steel appliances in case you've taken up cooking during quarantine. 

toronto skinny house

Cooking wouldn't be so bad in here.

And just in case you were worried about all those stairs, there are washers and dryers on both the top and bottom floors for your convenience.

toronto skinny house

One of two beautiful laundry areas.

If you're looking for a truly unique home and have $2 million to spare, look no futher because the skinny house is here. 

Photos by

Sotheby's International Realty

