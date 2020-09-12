Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
27 brownville avenue toronto

This shack in Toronto is now listed for $600K

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Paying $600,000 for a ramshackle home is an obvious rip-off (in this economy?) but if you've got plans to tear it down, it's an absolute steal. 

That's the goal with the house at 27 Brownville Ave., a crumbling one-storey residence at the corner of Weston Road and Black Creek Drive. 

Listed on Tuesday for $599,000, the fenced-off building is better suited to housing a family of raccoons.

But it's the 2,769-square-foot property it sits on that buyers are after, especially given that the average prices for a detached home in Toronto these days is about $1 million.

Plus, there's the attractive proximity to the Eglinton LRT and its upcoming Mt. Dennis station. 

27 brownville avenue toronto

The property at 27 Brownville Ave. also has an equally dilapidated garage in the back. Photo via City of Toronto property demolition application.

According to real estate agents, there's already a demolition permit in place for 27 Brownville, with a few conditions: that all debris and rubble be removed immediately after demolition, that it be fenced off, and that the site be free of garbage and weeds. 

The home has been deteriorating for nearly two decades, with complaints being filed to the city about its decrepit look as early as 2002.

The single-family dwelling and its rear attached garage were issued an Unsafe Order by the City in 2016, and work was done that year to "remedy the unsafe condition". 

A new owner bought the property in 2018, and according to a letter from the owner to the city, the owner had to remove a whopping 42 yard bins of waste from the premises.

That's a mindboggling amount of junk but judging by the photos of 27 Browning, not surprising at all. 

Lead photo by

Zolo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This shack in Toronto is now listed for $600K

Toronto rent prices just dropped again for the sixth month in a row

Parkdale residents fight back against condo that will replace Queen's Hotel

Here's what Toronto's new 57-storey skyscraper will look like

The future is still uncertain for Toronto's bizarre cube house

Here's what's happening to the old Campbell Soup factory in Toronto

These are the rules for evictions in Toronto right now

The average price of a home in Toronto is up more than 20% since last year