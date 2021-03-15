Toronto hotel offering monthly stays for cheaper than a one-bedroom apartment

One Toronto hotel is currently offering month-long stays for less than rent on many one bedroom apartments in the city.

Toronto Don Valley Hotel & Suites has begun offering rooms at a monthly rate of $1,500.

Though rent prices are lower than they've been in years, median rent in Toronto is still around $1,830 for a one-bedroom apartment, meaning this could be seen as quite the deal.

"The Toronto Don Valley Hotel & Suites has been a part of the community for over 40 years and is uniquely situated in a part of Toronto that is easily accessible and connected to several areas and neighbourhoods, including the downtown core," Kevin Porter, General Manager of the Toronto Don Valley Hotel & Suites, told blogTO.

"It's also connected to the Don Valley trails and our rooms feature ravine views.

"With all of this in mind, we felt we were in a good position to be able to service a need many people had that was brought about by the pandemic, and that was offering an affordable stay with an all-inclusive price for those in transition or needing an escape to recharge, reset and be able to safely live, work and play in one place."

Other hotels have offered staycation-style options during the pandemic, one boutique group offering up their rooms as office space.

"Our long-term stays are a feasible and affordable option, especially during a time like this. The price was set at $1,500 so we could offer people something that the traditional rental market may not have been able to. The $1,500 per month not only includes the room, but also WiFi, cable, dining discounts and parking," says Porter.

"Additionally, when it's safe to open, guests will have full access to our pool and fitness facility."

Porter added that the response to the program has been positive, and "a portion of our guests since we began offering this have been long term stay guests."

"Our intent is to continue being able to offer this option to anyone who could benefit from it for the foreseeable future."

They're also offering a "first responders rate" for as low as $69 per night and $5,000 all-inclusive wedding packages. Rooms can be booked online or by calling 416-449-4111.