Boutique hotels in Toronto are now offering office space

Office space: it's not just the name of a hilarious movie, it's become something we're all scrambling to find or trying to make work lately in Toronto.

Enter Anndore House: a boutique hotel that's now offering a work from home program.

Packages start at $270 for a three-day consecutive solo option, and range up to a team rate of $575 for five consecutive days. Wifi and local calls are included, and you can come and go anytime between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Solo workers can use hotel rooms, and teams can use the hotel's The Next Level event space, which is also available for parties for your social bubble.

The same kinds of packages are available at Novotel, Pantages and Radisson. There are also five- and 10-day non-consecutive "punch card" rates starting at $500 that can be purchased in advance and used any day.

In this way, the "Work From Hotel" program can provide spaces for anywhere from one solo person to 50 people that adhere to health guidelines. Team spaces are cleaned nightly. The best part? You can even arrange for snacks.

"The hotel industry has certainly felt the hit in occupancy levels and so we need to look to new ways to do business. Work from home was not exactly working for all, so why not Work from Hotel?" says Brittany Longman, Regional Sales Director for Silver Hotel Group.

"We had many stories of parents working from home looking for a space without interruptions, couples cooped up in condos downtown without a proper workspace for two, and those who were accustomed to working in public spaces such as a coffee shop. This led us to think about our beautiful rooms as a viable solution for workspace needs."

Though the program just launched recently they've already had quite a few requests, though mostly for solo space.