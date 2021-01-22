Province promises to delay destruction of Dominion Foundry buildings in Toronto

After four days of protests from community groups trying to protect four historic buildings in Toronto from being razed, the Province has announced a temporary halt to demolition on the Foundry Site.

Destruction has slowly been ongoing at 153 and 185 Eastern Ave. since Monday. So far, one part of a building's wall has been destroyed.

Corktown residents, city councillors, and the group Friends of the Foundry have been on site daily, holding demonstrations against the Provincial government's decision to raze the site without community consultation.

@SteveClarkPC's statements now *finally* mention market housing. We'd like the minister to confirm what percentage of the Foundry site would be non-affordable market housing after he demolishes #SaveTheFoundry. Enough secrets and spin, tell people why your crew is really here.

On Thursday, Cllr. Kristyn Wong-Tam, members of the West Don Lands Committee, and the St. Lawrence Community Association filed a notice of injunction to halt work at the site for 30 days.

The injunction has not yet been granted, but Minister Steve Clark, who greenlights the Minister's Zoning Orders (MZOs) and resulting demolitions, issued a statement Friday.

The Province will temporarily pause demolition activity until Wednesday, January 27, said Clark, "as a faith of good measure towards the City of Toronto."

"The Province has been clear that this provincially-owned property - which has been largely abandoned for over 40 years and requires demolition to allow for significant environmental remediation - will be revitalized to allow for the construction of new affordable housing, market housing, and community space," said Clark's statement.

Minister Clark's statement:



He'll pause demolition "as a good faith measure" on the Foundry until Wed when we're back at Court.



True act of good faith will be to CANCEL the demolition and immediately CONSULT w community & City.

Fighting us in Court isn't a sign of good faith.

Friends of the Foundry are now requesting that the Provincial government provide an exact number for how many of the promised units will be affordable.

As of right now, there are no development applications for the site.

Meanwhile, the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists, in tandem with the Corktown BIA, had been halfway into a two-year long study into the Foundry buildings with hopes of transforming it into a music hub. Those plans have been sidestepped completely.

A hearing is expected to take place this Wednesday, where parties involved will be able to make their legal arguments.

The past week saw protestors take to the Foundry site every day at noon to prevent trucks from entering the site.