Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto covid evictions

There's a new resource to track Toronto evictions during COVID-19

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Between the controversial Bill 184 being passed into law and the provincial moratorium on residential evictions coming to an end, community groups in Toronto are advocating for renters' rights more than ever.

Organizations such as Keep Your Rent have been arguing against evictions given the fact that the general economy and people's personal finances are still in an extremely precarious state due to the health crisis, that many residents are still out of work, and that the city was already dealing with affordable housing and homeless crises.

The group, which encourages neighbours to band together to take organized action for the cause, has now launched a tool for citizens to document evictions across the city.

Through an online form at TorontoCovidEvictions.com, tenants can report eviction notices, eviction orders and notices of Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) hearings along with their address and contact info.

The hope is that those facing eviction can get support, and also that evictions in the city can be publicly reported to show the extent, location and other facets of the problem. 

The site complements other new and similar resources like RenovictionsTO, which keeps tabs on renovictions and rent hikes in neighbourhoods citywide.

Though there have not been any submissions to the database yet, there is expected to be an influx of renters losing their housing as the LTB begins processing thousands of eviction applications that have been on hold for months.

And with the province's new legislation, even more evictions are surely on the way: Bill 184 changes how and even if tenants can defend themselves in an eviction hearing, amends the 90 days' notice rule for rent increases, and permits the immediate eviction of renters who miss one installation of a rent arrears repayment plan.

Demonstrators have gathered at Mayor John Tory's press conferences and even outside his home to protest the bill and potential mass evictions in the city while residents are still struggling to get back on their feet.

Lead photo by

Randy McDonald

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

There's a new resource to track Toronto evictions during COVID-19

Toronto is getting a new skyscraper that could have a music venue inside

Toronto just smashed its own record for July home sales and prices are soaring

Ontario landlord erects huge sign to shame tenant for not paying rent

Former Hells Angels clubhouse in Toronto transformed into stunning $2.2 million home

You can now stay overnight on the Toronto Islands

Toronto landlords can now evict tenants again

Condo sales are way down in Toronto but prices are up