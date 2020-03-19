City
Doug Ford is halting all evictions in Ontario until further notice

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put people all over the world in precarious financial situations, Ontario residents will likely be glad to know that there will be no more evictions in the province until further notice.

Speaking at a press conference alongside several ministers Thursday afternoon, Ford told residents they simply shouldn't have to worry about making rent in times like these.

"We don’t want you to worry about your job. We also don’t want you to worry about how you’re going to make rent this month," Ford said.

"That’s why I’ve directed that all eviction orders be suspended until further notice. We want to make sure you and your family can stay in your home during this difficult time. So you can put your health and the health of others first."

The decision comes after renters and housing advocates in the province demanded a moratorium on eviction notices.

It also comes as banks in Canada have announced that they'll allow homeowners to defer their mortgage payments

In the same press conference, the government said the province will be extending the validity for drivers’ licenses, licence plate stickers, health cards and other documents in order to prevent residents from visiting Service Ontario locations in person.

Ford also emphasized the need for residents to "self-police" when it comes to following social distancing and self-isolation measures. 

"Folks, we're in a critical situation right now," the Premier said. "If you're coming back from a holiday [and] you aren't self-isolating, you're putting the people of Ontario at risk."

Doug Ford 

