Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
44 burton road toronto

House of the week: 44 Burton Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Who knew Burton Road had so many stunning houses? Last week, we featured 48 Burton Road. Just four doors down is this beauty. 44 burton road torontoThe Georgian home is grand, spacious and impeccably-designed by Murakami

44 burton road torontoThe large windows and soaring ceilings throughout the home allow for plenty of natural light to filter through the space. 

44 burton road torontoUnlike most renovations, they didn’t go for the open plan layout. Each room peels off from the grand foyer. 

44 burton road torontoI love the brightly-coloured decor that’s featured throughout the main floor. The furniture looks like a sculptural art piece against the minimalist white walls. 

44 burton road torontoThe kitchen is roomy with a gorgeous breakfast area, marble countertops and sleek appliances. 

44 burton road torontoUpstairs are the main bedrooms. Each one is full of sunlight, thanks to the numerous large windows.

44 burton road torontoThe views of the garden from the bedrooms are serene, and each room has its own en suite bathroom.

44 burton road torontoThe master bedroom is spacious and bright. It has a fireplace, a walk-out balcony, a walk-in closet and a six piece en suite bathroom. 

44 burton road torontoThe en suite bathroom has one of the largest walk-in showers I have ever seen, and the patterned tiling adds a touch of Scandiavian elegance to it. 

44 burton road torontoIn the basement there’s a basketball court, as well as a wet bar and a spacious indoor hot tub. There’s also the more traditional rec room and entertainment room, plus a guest bedroom.  

44 burton road torontoAs for outdoor space, this home doesn’t disappoint, and it shouldn’t for the price. There’s a pool, beautiful gardens, an entire outdoor kitchen and a large patio to lounge on during those lazy days of summer. 44 burton road toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 44 Burton Rd.
  • Price: $13,180,000
  • Land Size: 100 x 133.97 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 8
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 37
  • Transit Score: 80
  • Listing agent: Elise Kalles
  • Listing ID: C451155544 burton road toronto
Good For

Anyone who thinks ball is life. With a basketball court in the basement, you can play a game of pick up even when there’s three-feet of snow outside. 44 burton road toronto

Move On If

You’re not pulling in the salary of an NBA player. 44 burton road toronto

Lead photo by

VR Listing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 44 Burton Road

This is what it costs to rent an apartment in Toronto vs other Canadian cities

This is what a $2,475 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

The vacancy rate for Toronto apartments just reached a four-year high

Sold! Downtown Toronto home with a pool goes for $70K over asking

Condo of the week: 257 Euclid Avenue

Rental of the week: somewhere in Riverside

Condo prices surged way higher in Toronto over the past year