House of the week: 44 Burton Road

Who knew Burton Road had so many stunning houses? Last week, we featured 48 Burton Road. Just four doors down is this beauty. The Georgian home is grand, spacious and impeccably-designed by Murakami.

The large windows and soaring ceilings throughout the home allow for plenty of natural light to filter through the space.

Unlike most renovations, they didn’t go for the open plan layout. Each room peels off from the grand foyer.

I love the brightly-coloured decor that’s featured throughout the main floor. The furniture looks like a sculptural art piece against the minimalist white walls.

The kitchen is roomy with a gorgeous breakfast area, marble countertops and sleek appliances.

Upstairs are the main bedrooms. Each one is full of sunlight, thanks to the numerous large windows.

The views of the garden from the bedrooms are serene, and each room has its own en suite bathroom.

The master bedroom is spacious and bright. It has a fireplace, a walk-out balcony, a walk-in closet and a six piece en suite bathroom.

The en suite bathroom has one of the largest walk-in showers I have ever seen, and the patterned tiling adds a touch of Scandiavian elegance to it.

In the basement there’s a basketball court, as well as a wet bar and a spacious indoor hot tub. There’s also the more traditional rec room and entertainment room, plus a guest bedroom.

As for outdoor space, this home doesn’t disappoint, and it shouldn’t for the price. There’s a pool, beautiful gardens, an entire outdoor kitchen and a large patio to lounge on during those lazy days of summer.

Specs

Address: 44 Burton Rd.

Price: $13,180,000

Land Size: 100 x 133.97 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 8

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 37

Transit Score: 80

Listing agent: Elise Kalles

Listing ID: C4511555

Good For

Anyone who thinks ball is life. With a basketball court in the basement, you can play a game of pick up even when there’s three-feet of snow outside.

Move On If

You’re not pulling in the salary of an NBA player.