48 burton road toronto

House of the week: 48 Burton Road

This Tudor-style Forest Hill home is all kinds of spectacular. Filled to the brim with cool modern art, the home is a cross between a modern art gallery and an impeccably stylish home. 48 burton road torontoMichael Taylor, of Taylor Smyth Architects, completely gutted the 1960s house and refashioned it into an open concept masterpiece. 

48 burton road torontoOn the main floor, the spaces flow seamlessly from one to another and are bright and airy thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow sunlight to pour in. 

48 burton road torontoThe kitchen and family room feature wide plank oak flooring and walnut millwork. 

48 burton road torontoThe kitchen is very on-trend, with a waterfall marble countertop and stainless steel appliances. 

48 burton road torontoBut while much of the home may be sparse and modern, there are still pockets of the home that retain the Tudor-style cozy charm, like the study off the foyer. The dark wood and velvet furniture make it warm and inviting. 

48 burton road torontoThe home boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

48 burton road torontoOne of my favourite spaces in the entire house is the all-black bathroom off the master bedroom. It was created with an acid etched black mirror, black granite, textured black tile and ebony coloured wood. It’s positively striking and very Russian Doll

48 burton road torontoThe master bedroom is contrasted with light wood and a large wall of windows overlooking the back garden. 

48 burton road torontoThe home also comes with a home theatre, gym and a wine cellar in the basement. 

48 burton road torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a sprawling back lawn complete with an inground pool and an inground trampoline, which makes 12-year-old me insanely jealous of the kids who currently live here.  48 burton road toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 48 Burton Road
  • Price: $9,795,000
  • Land Size: 90 x 184 feet
  • Bedrooms: 6 
  • Bathrooms: 8
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 36
  • Transit Score: 83
  • Listing agent: Mindy Kline
  • Listing ID: C450040448 burton road toronto
Good For

Art collectors. This place was designed specifically to show off an extensive art collection, and I’m honestly having a hard time imagining this place without art everywhere. 48 burton road toronto

Move On If

The all black bathroom is too goth for your tastes.48 burton road toronto

