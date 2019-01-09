This is what a $2,250 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Renting might be more cost-effective than buying a place in Toronto right now, but that doesn't make it cheap. With the average cost of a one-bedroom now at $2,260 per month and Ontario scrapping rent control for new units, the market is scary—but don't fear. You can still find places in the city for around the average going rate.... however sketchy, small or remote they may be.

Here's what a $2,250 apartment looks like in Toronto right now.

Terms like "brand new!" and "never lived in before!" were attractive in real estate listings prior to November of 2018, when rent control restrictions were lifted for newly occupied units. This 1 bedroom condo is in a great location for Ryerson students, but the layout is truly dime-a-dozen and prices could shoot up anytime.

It's nothing fancy, but this one bathroom, three-bedroom apartment has en-suite laundry and newly-installed stainless steel appliances in an excellent neighbourhood. It is, however, located directly above a holistic health spa that bills "aroma" as one of its services, so... I hope you're not sensitive to smells.

This bright, 1,000-square-foot, two-storey penthouse is what downtown dreams are made of. Sadly, it'll take you nearly an hour to get there by public transit. If you're cool with commuting 22 minutes by car, however, it's a decent price on a stunning unit in an up-and-coming community along Toronto's western waterfront.

This little pad would work for a single human with very few possessions who likes being in the heart of the action. You can't get anymore downtown than this: the building falls right between City Hall and the Eaton Centre. If you find that to be a good thing (and don't mind sleeping next to your kitchen table), voila.

If proximity to Whole Foods is more important to you than on-site laundry, modern appliances or natural light, consider this cube of an apartment on Avenue Road in Yorkville. Pigeon netting has already been installed across its tiny, yellowing balcony, and Hazleton Lanes is just steps away!