Ontario government scraps rent control and Toronto doesn't like it

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's first-ever fiscal roadmap, revealed on Thursday, could have sweeping implications across all aspects of life for almost everyone in the province.

Those who earn the most money, for example, no longer have to worry about paying extra income taxes (something proposed by the previous Liberal government that would have generated about $275 million for Ontario).

Renters, on the other hand, could eventually end up paying way, way more to live in the city.

The class war fare launched by Doug Ford's mean-spirited government continues. Their regressive policies including removal of rent control is going to make Toronto and Ontario less affordable and livable. That's unacceptable. We must fight this. #ONpoli #TOpoli https://t.co/xnaJs0hGox — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) November 15, 2018

Effective immediately, rent control rules will no longer apply to new (as in previously unoccupied) housing units. Rent control will, however, be preserved for existing tenants. So, um, don't move.

The government says that this measure will help address the current housing shortage–or in Toronto's case, the affordable housing crisis–by encouraging developers to build more rental units.

Toronto has an affordable housing crisis. Today, following Provincial announcements which included rolling back rent controls, a small group of developers joyous laughter could be heard echoing throughout the halls of Queen's Park. (This isn't a metaphor. This actually happened.) — Jennifer Keesmaat (@jen_keesmaat) November 16, 2018

"Rent control policies that weaken investment incentives and construction activity have played a role in limiting supply growth in purpose-built rental housing," reads part of Ontario's 'Plan for the People.'

"Part of this initiative will be the reintroduction of the rent control exemption that will apply to new rental units first occupied after today," it continues.

"This will help create market-based incentives for supply growth that will encourage an increase in housing supply to meet the needs of the people of Ontario."

No more rent control "for the people", that tag line sure is versatile @fordnation. Toronto's rental rates were already some of the most expensive on the continent. You're rich, so you don't care, and all MPPs will vote themselves a hefty raise. Thanks. #rentcontrol #onpoli — The Schwartz (@TheSchwartz5454) November 16, 2018

Experts say otherwise, arguing that scrapping any form of rent control will effectively serve to drive people out of their homes.

Doug Ford’s decision to remove rent control from new buildings will make Toronto even less affordable. It removes tenants’ rights & drives young people out of our city. This affects people’s ability to make ends meet. Ford’s doing this for some landlords, not “for the people”. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) November 15, 2018

"There is no empirical evidence that rent control affects rental housing development one way or another," said Federation of Metro Tenants’ Associations executive Geordie Dent to The Toronto Star on Thursday.

"When rent control was gutted by [Mike] Harris in 1997, we were promised thousands and thousands of new units. They did not materialize," he said, pointing instead to all of the "economic evictions" he saw under the Harris government.

Doug Ford's plan for the people is a joke. Creating buzz around extending LCBO hours to hide and distract from things such as:



1) Removing rent control for any new lease or unit after today



2) Rolling back the income tax hike on the wealthy



3) FREEZING MINIMUM WAGE TILL 2025 — Dayo (@AddyDayo) November 16, 2018

Ending rent control on newly-built units, as outlined in the Progressive Conservatives' 2018 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review, will affect no city more than the province's biggest city, say some Toronto residents.

Doug Ford knows he's screwing downtown Toronto with his moves to reduce rent control. That's his plan. Downtown Toronto is his greatest enemy. — Rick The Halls (@Rick_City) November 16, 2018

In other news announced by the Ford government yesterday, the LCBO will now be open until 11 p.m.