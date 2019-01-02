There's a 277 square foot condo in Toronto renting for $1,900

Renting in Toronto has never been a walk in the park, but some listings tend to remind us just how dire the housing situation in the city really is.

Point and case: this beyond miniscule condo unit by Yonge and College that just went up on condos.ca yesterday.

For a whopping $1,900 a month, you can sublease all 277 square feet of this depressingly micro studio inside Karma Condos, one of the most expensive buildings in downtown Toronto.

According to the listing, Unit 2004 comes with some real clutch features like a dishwasher, dryer, and a storage locker.

What it doesn't come with is parking, a balcony, and—you know, enough space to fit a bed, couch, and dining table all at once. But who needs that stuff when there's stone kitchen counters?

To be fair, what Unit 2004 lacks for in livable surface area, it makes up for in amenities: the building at least offers a gym, theatre room, and sauna, for when your muscles start to cramp from living in a shoe box.

But for around the same cost of your average one-bedroom in the city (which typically runs 500 square-feet or more) it's hard to justify this kind of minimalism.

And for those wondering: yes, a studio of this size is legal, albeit not ideal, because why do that to yourself?

According to the city, the minimum size of a habitable room for one person is just 64 square-feet. Just add some kitchen space and a bathroom and you have yourself a high-end rental.