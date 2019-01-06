Toronto Home sales are now at the lowest point they've been in a decade—not surprising given how few affordable residences there are in the market. If you've got a starter budget of $3 million, however, you should be able to afford a detached home that's more than satisfactory.

This is what a $3 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities.

Toronto - $,2999,000 CAD

Built just in 2018, this sleek abode offers five bedrooms in a cul-de-sac near Royal York. The end of this road also leads to a green trail running along Mimico Creek, for the nature lovers.

Vancouver - $2,988,888 CAD

This brand new four bedroom in Kitsilano comes with several earthquake resistant features, which should put your mind at ease in this coastal city. Plus, the interior is decked out in top of the line appliances.

Calgary - $2,995,000 CAD

Sitting in the affluent Britannia neighbourhood, this five bedroom sprawling home comes decked out with features ideal for entertaining guests, from the outdoor pizza oven to the wine cellar.

Ottawa - $2,950,000 CAD

This picturesque four bedroom home embodies the elegance and class of the prestigious Rockcliffe Park area. Moving here means living in the same area as several Ottawa notables (former PMs included).

Los Angeles, California - $2,982,519 CAD

This cozy bungalow has four bedrooms and sits in the highly residential area of Miracle Mile, just steps from the famous Museum Row. It comes decked out with a fire pit and an in-ground pool.

Seattle, Washington - $2,895,585 CAD

Basically sitting right on Wolf Bay, this multi-tiered home comes with five bedrooms. Plus its deck offers amazing views of the mountains and across Lake Washington.

Saint-Estèphe, France - $2,999,432 CAD

Forget the boring detached home and just live in a French castle instead. This 19th century château covers 89 acres of land, with outbuildings included. Maintenance costs will probably double the price, but why opt for a bungalow when you can buy this stone beauty?

Mallorca, Spain - $2,971,999 CAD

This private villa is a sprawling piece of paradise with a grape-covered terrace and massive outdoor pool. It's located in the outskirts of Puigpunyent village, which sits in the beautiful mountain range Serra de Traumuntana.