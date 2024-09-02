Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 12 hours ago
things to do toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto include the kickoff of TIFF 2024, catching Kevin Hart for a night of laughs at The Bowl and visiting an ube-themed Filipino night market.

Whether you're looking to get a taste of North York, the Junction or the Kingsway, this is a great week to explore the city for a food-fuelled adventure. Cabbagetown Festival, one of Toronto's longest-running street festivals, is also happening this week.

To see the complete listings, or for even more ideas of things to do in Toronto this week, be sure to visit our events page.

