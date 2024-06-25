Toronto neighbourhood hosting an epic street food festival this summer

Calling all foodies, Taste of the Junction is back for its second year, and excitement is building.

Elevating its diversity of marvellous food options that made up the culinary lineup for the event last year, Taste of the Junction has expanded from 11 to 20 local businesses participating in this year's festival.

Toronto is no stranger to summer festivals, especially those that highlight the beauty and uniqueness of the different neighbourhoods that make up our city, and Taste of the Junction does just that.

The festival allows us to connect with our community and find our next new favourite local business by offering an array of food, beverages and unique products.

So far, they've announced 18 of their vendors. Bevi Birra, Gabby's Junction, Ren's Pets, and The Friendly Thai are just a handful of the businesses that will be in attendance.

But that's not all. Through their new partnership, they've unveiled some exciting news.

Taste of the Junction has merged the event with the launch of the AR Laneway Project. If you head to 2896 Dundas St W (rear of the Treasury building), you can witness the unveiling of a new 756-square-foot animated mural that allows you to participate in the art.

Make your way down to witness the mural in real life and when you get there, download the Artivive app (The app is free, and I, for one, love free things). Once downloaded, point your smartphone at not one, not two but seven animated murals. The art will come to life through augmented reality allowing you to witness the artist's work in a new and magical way.

Indulge in the community, food, art, and music offered in this beautiful Toronto neighbourhood. The event is completely free to attend and takes place Saturday, September 7th, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at its new location, Jackson Place, 51 Vine Ave.