10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this week include getting a pic and free goodies at MilkUP's Budweiser Stage Concert Series, the long-awaited return of Do West Fest and a street festival held in pursuit of discovering the city's top grilled cheese.

For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend.