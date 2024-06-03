10 things to do in Toronto this week
Things to do in Toronto this week include a slew of exciting Canadian Music Week shows, a food festival for a good cause and a performance by one of the biggest DJs in the world.
To see the full event listings or find more things happening in Toronto this week, visit our events page.
Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .