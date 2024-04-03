Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
to do toronto weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include the city's largest food and drink festival, a launch party for Toronto's newest magazine, and a highly saught-after folk singer-songwriter concert.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

Lead photo by

@noahkahanmusic

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto's newest publication is throwing a launch party this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Thai festival inspired by street markets in Thailand coming to Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto for Easter weekend 2024

Beaches Easter Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2024

10 things to do in Toronto this week

5 street festivals in Toronto you're going to want to check out this spring