Toronto's newest publication is throwing a launch party this week

Youthquaker Magazine, Toronto's newest and — in my opinion — coolest print-only publication is throwing a big launch party to celebrate the drop of their second issue.

The kids are alright. Toronto's latest arts & culture print publication — created by TMU student creatives — is highlighting the arts and activism of today's youth.

Named after a term coined by Diana Vreeland back in 1965, a Youthquaker is described as an "individual involved in a significant cultural, political or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people," — and that's what the magazine is all about.

Self-described as "a scripture for the young creative," by and for Toronto's youth, and, since the drop of their first issue back in February (which was accompanied by a launch party with live DJs and red carpet), they've gotten off to a strong start.

Now, gearing up for the launch of their second issue, Youthquaker is planning another launch party coming up on April 5, with all of the youthful, creative energy that accompanies the publication itself.

The launch party, which is taking over Cinecycle at 129 Spadina Ave between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday, April 5 to Sunday, April 6, will feature music from live DJs, drinks and dancing.

You'll also have the chance to get your hands on the latest copy of Youthquaker.

Tickets to the 19+ event are going for $15 via Eventbrite, and the first 30 people to purchase a ticket will receive a complimentary copy of Youthquaker issue 2.