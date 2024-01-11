The largest food and drink festival in Toronto is coming back this spring

Toronto's biggest food and drink festival will be returning this spring for three "EPIC days of incredible food, drink, culinary demos, shopping, music," and more.

Yes, chef! The annual Toronto Food and Drink Fest is the festival of choice for Toronto foodies, and it will be making its big return April 5 through the 7 this year.

The event is a food lover's dream. Setting itself apart from the hum-drum food festival experience with a slew of curated, unique events, and workshops, you could spend all three days at the festival and never get bored.

It's like Coachella but for people who follow Dished.

Events

This year's festival will see the return of the Chef Kitchen, where you can get a firsthand look at Toronto's top chefs at work.

There will also be mixology and wine tasting workshops to fine tune your booze knowledge.

Plus, kick your feet up (or put your dancing shoes on them) at the lounge, which will feature live DJs and performances.

Exhibitors

The festival will highlight an elite collection of food and beverage vendors from the city and beyond, including some tried-and-true favourites.

Breweries and wineries like Radical Road Brewing and 180 Estate are in good company among coffee roasters like Altitude Coffee Roasters and Tucana Coffee.

To eat, you can choose from food trucks or stands from popular spots like Bao Bird and Chungchun Rice Hotdogs, as well as some chain exhibitors like Panera and HelloFresh.

Details

The event, which takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, runs Friday, April 5 until Sunday, April 7. They'll be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets

Tickets are priced at $17 per person and are on sale now through the event's website.