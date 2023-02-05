Canada's largest food and drink festival is coming to Toronto

During these cold winter months, it can be hard to find something to look forward to. Then again, what better way to escape these winter blues than with three days of indulging in delicious food and drinks?

T.O. Food and Drink Fest is back and ready to supply you with tons of tasty eats, music and more!

What is the event?

This year, there are six talented chefs to put on The Chef's Workshop, where you can witness Toronto's top chefs in action.

Apart from 'dinner and a show', the event will offer mixology classes, a wine tasting section, a live music and DJ lounge and food trucks.

Ticket options

Tickets are sold per-day at desired times for $16 each. Keep in mind, this only covers general admission and there will be additional costs set by individual vendors for food and drinks.

The event is also cashless, so be ready to tap to pay.

When and Where

The T.O. Food and Drink Fest is set to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on March 31 to April 2.