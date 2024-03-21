Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto f1 exhibition

'Spectacular' F1 experience coming to Toronto in North American debut this spring

There's a huge new F1 exhibition coming to Toronto for the first time ever this spring that will give fans the opportunity to get up-close and personal with the wildly popular sport.

After having shattered attendence records in Madrid and Vienna, the Formula 1 Exhibition is driving its "critically acclaimed spectacle" into Toronto, its third location, this May.

This marks the first-ever North American iteration of the exhibition.

The experience takes over a 20,000 square-foot space at Lighthouse Artspace, which has historically been home to wildly popular events like Immersive Van Gogh and the Faulty Towers dining experience.

Fans will be able to tour through six different rooms housing iconic Formula 1 cars, artifacts of significance, archive video material and interviews from many of the sport's most noteworthy teams.

For an extra thrill, adrenaline junkies will even have the chance to test drive an F1 car on state-of-the-art simulators.

Priority tickets for the Toronto F1 Exhibition, which opens on May 3, will be on sale between March 26 at 10 a.m. and March 27 at 11:59 p.m. through the exhibition's website. They start at $41.99 for a single adult ticket.

Lead photo by

@f1exhibition
