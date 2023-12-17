World famous comedy dining experience coming to Toronto

The world famous Faulty Towers dining experience is returning to Toronto this March.

Back in the city for the first time since 2015, the dining experience is inspired by the 1975 British sitcom Fawlty Towers, and organizers guarentee it'll be a night filled with laughs.

Ticket prices range from $120 to $160 depending on date, which includes the two hour show and a three-course dinner.

But this is not your typical dinner theatre.

Audiences are invited to become active participants in the show, taking on the role of guests at the fictional Fawlty Towers hotel, while Basil, Sybil and Manuel (characters from the original show) serve you, and hilarity ensues.

Organizers guarantee a night of side-splitting laughter, but you'll have to be the judge of that yourself. With 70 per cent of the experience being improvised, each night is completely unique, with you in the driver's seat.

The experience is hosted by Starvox Entertainment and Interactive Theatre International, the production companies behind Buffy Revamped and Potted Potter, to name only a few.

The experience opens on March 6 at the Lighthouse Artspace and runs until March 17.

Tickets are on sale now at faultytowers.ca.