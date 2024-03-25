Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
to do toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include a hugely popular comedian visiting the city, the kickoff of the largest craft show in North America and a hot-hot-hot Caribbean dance party.

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Beaches Easter Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2024

5 street festivals in Toronto you're going to want to check out this spring

There's a huge Asian night market coming to Toronto this summer

An Olivia Rodrigo pop up experience is coming to Toronto for her Guts world tour

'Spectacular' F1 experience coming to Toronto in North American debut this spring

The 5 most anticipated music festivals in Toronto this spring

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend