Massive craft festival happening in Toronto next month with over 400 vendors

The One Of A Kind Show is returning to Toronto next month for five days of handmade and one-of-a-kind goods from over 400 local vendors.

Taking place at the Enercare Centre over the Easter long weekend, OOAK is back offering goods that are "made for people who like things made by people," and that means featuring the work of hundreds of local artisans.

Held twice annually, in the spring and during the holiday season, the focus of the spring show is to highlight fresh, new and innovative creators and their goods to celebrate the season of rebirth and renewal.

Vendors at the show range everywhere from handmade jewellery and clothing, to fine art, to homemade hot sauces and baked goods, and that's only barely scratching the surface.

In addition to the shopping, the show also features daily fashion shows by local designers, main stage speakers, food vendors and a photo-worthy One Of A Kind Creative Lounge where you can kick your feet up after making your rounds.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, and grant you free re-admission for the duration of the show's five-day run. A single adult ticket is priced at $19, while seniors (65+) and youth (5-12) cost $12. Students with a valid ID can get a discounted ticket price at $15.

This year's One Of A Kind Spring Show will run from March 27 through the 31, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.