Thai festival inspired by street markets in Thailand coming to Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular Thai restaurants — that's also huge with celebs — is throwing a Thailand street market-inspired festival to celebrate Thai New Year.

Even if you haven't tried it for yourself, you probably know that Pai is one of the best Thai restaurants in Toronto, and next month, the restaurant's Yonge and Eglinton location will play host to their annual Songkran market.

The name of the event, Songkran, refers to the Thai New Year's holiday, which occurs on April 13 every year.

The market, which will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 13, will transform the restaurant into a slice of Thailand, offering not only Co-owner Chef Nuit's droolworthy eats, but a host of goodies from local vendors.

As you stroll the market, you'll be able to shop everything from vinyl to crystals and natural skincare, before you stop off for a Thai massage (um, sign me up,) or have a caricature drawn.

Chef Nuit will be serving up some of her off-menu specialties, like Khao Kha Moo (Braised Pork Hock on Rice) and Khao Mun Gai (Thai-style Chicken Rice) and all proceeds made from the food stall will be donated to support students in her Northern Thailand hometown.

Pai Uptown is located at 2335 Yonge Street.