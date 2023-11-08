Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 7 hours ago
Things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include laughing with your friends at a fabulous improv/drag show, getting your holiday shopping started at a cute market, celebrating Diwali, or honouring Canadian veterans at a remembrance day celebration

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Lipsynced - Taylor's Version
      November 10
      Lipsynced - Taylor's Version
      Swifties, head over to Comedy Bar for a hilarious improv/drag show featuring scenes inspired by songs from different T-Swift eras. Each scene will be capped off with an iconic lip synch by Toronto's hair flipping queen Perla.
      Comedy Bar East
    • Hockey Hall of Fame Induction
      November 10-13
      Hockey Hall of Fame Induction
      Hockey season is in full force, and what better way to get in the mood than by making a stop at the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame induction, where you can join a fan Q&A or cheer for your favourite player in the Legends Classic game before checking out cool hockey memorabilia.
      Hockey Hall of Fame
    • Yeah Yeah Yeahs
      November 11
      Yeah Yeah Yeahs
      Prepare to sing at the top of your lungs as American indie rock band the Yeah Yeah Yeahs grace the History stage this weekend with their fun indie tunes.
      History Toronto
    • Scott Pilgrim vs. Toronto
      November 10
      Scott Pilgrim vs. Toronto
      If you already miss Halloween, don't worry! Dress up as your favourite Scott Pilgrim vs the World character or play some vintage arcade games while sipping on a boozy beverage at this nostalgic costume party taking over FreePlay.
      FreePlay
    • Toronto Diwali - Festival of lights
      November 11
      Toronto Diwali - Festival of lights
      Experience the joy of Diwali at Mel Lastman Square, where you can immerse yourself in vibrant cultural performances, indulge in tasty Masala peanuts, and cap off the day with some shopping from an array of local vendors.
      Mel Lastman Square
    • Holiday Artisan Market
      November 11
      Holiday Artisan Market
      Cozy up with a hot drink, get those holiday vibes going, and show some love to local artists and makers. You'll find a little bit of everything from cozy candles to unique handmade jewelry, so you can check off your holiday gift list!
      Riverdale Hub
    • Pete Davidson Live!
      November 11
      Pete Davidson Live!
      Actor, writer and comedian Pete Davidson known for his stint on SNL will have you laughing all night long as he brings his comedic A-game to the Winter Garden Theatre this weekend.
      Winter Garden Theatre
    • Remembrance Day at Fort York
      November 11
      Remembrance Day at Fort York
      Pin on a poppy and explore a 2,900 foot immersive exhibit taking you through the Battle of York before taking part in the city's most evocative Remembrance Day Ceremonies at Fort York for a day of reflection.
      Fort York National Historic Site
    • Shakey Graves
      November 11
      Shakey Graves
      Grab your besties for an exciting concert night as Americana singer-songwriter, Shakey Graves, lights up the Massey Hall stage with his soulful folk melodies, as part of his Movie of the Week Tour.
      Massey Hall
    • The New Old Antique Market
      November 12
      The New Old Antique Market
      Look through piles of vintage magazines as you search for the perfect vintage read or splurge on some 1950s clothing at this unique antique shopping experience at St. Lawrence market.
      St. Lawrence Market, south building
    Lead photo by

    Dave Creaney for Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK
