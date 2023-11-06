10 things to do in Toronto this week
Things to do in Toronto this week include celebrating Diwali at a gorgeous light festival, jamming out to your favourite Fleetwood Mac classics, and watching compelling international stories at a film festival.
For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section.
Shutterstock/Michael Mattes
Shutterstock/Michael Mattes
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .