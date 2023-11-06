Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this week include celebrating Diwali at a gorgeous light festival, jamming out to your favourite Fleetwood Mac classics, and watching compelling international stories at a film festival

For the full listings, make sure to check out our events section

Lead photo by

Shutterstock/Michael Mattes

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Dazzling lights festival with Christmas market opening near Toronto

The tallest Christmas tree in Toronto returns to the Eaton Centre this month

Toronto museum transformed into a 1980s mall and it's peak nostalgia

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Burlesque parody of Star Wars is happening in Toronto and tickets are selling out

Win tickets to the National Women's Show and 2 smart water bottles