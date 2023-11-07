10 places to celebrate Diwali 2023 in and around Toronto

Diwali 2023 in Toronto celebrations are in full swing, casting a radiant glow over the city. This five-day festival of lights is a staple in Toronto and surrounding areas for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

The name Diwali derives from the row of clay lamps that illuminate the outside of Indian homes, symbolizing the inner light within each of us.

Diwali 2023 falls on November 12, but there are plenty of events happening throughout the month, ensuring there's no shortage of opportunities to celebrate this colourful occasion.

Here's a roundup of places and events celebrating Diwali this year in and around Toronto.

Toronto's Gerrard India Bazaar neighbourhood is set to come alive on November with a colourful Diwali celebration from 6 - 10 p.m. The main street will be transformed into an energetic Diwali celebration full of live DJs, festive street eats and a huge bazaar where you can shop till your heart's content.

Make your way downtown to charming College Park on November 8 from 4 - 8 p.m. for live musical performances, dance shows and bright lights.

Mel Lastman Square will be hosting its own Diwali celebrations on November 11 from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. filled with lively music to dance along to, delicious traditional food like crispy samosas and even a rangoli competition to test your art skills.

Grab your besties and head over to Union Station for a night of music on November 7 from 4 - 6 p.m. The event will even feature an awesome performance by one of the most iconic Indo-Pak Canadian bands in the world JoSH, and a dreamy performance by singer-songwriter SHIRSHA.

Get ready to dance all night to the best Bollywood, Punjabi and Top 40 hits before sipping on some tasty drinks and testing your luck at an arcade game or two at this huge Bollywood party at Toronto's Rec Room on November 11. This is a ticketed, 19+ event.

Dress to impress before hitting up the dance floor at Rogue Night Club in Missisauga on November 11 where talented (and insta-famous) DJ Dharak will raise the roof at this Diwali event. Make sure to bring an ID as this event is 19+.

The city of Brampton is about to get its first Diwali Mela community celebration on November 12 from 4 - 10 p.m. Snack on salty Masala peanuts or catch an energetic cultural performance before watching a dazzling fireworks show display

If heading out of town is more your vibe, why not check out Diwali celebrations in festive Niagara Falls on November 12. Check out a haunted house or play some arcade games on the strip before heading to the falls' edge for a spectacular firework extravaganza at 8:00 p.m.

Celebrate Diwali in Missisauga with some retail therapy at this unique shopping event on November 11. Indulge in delicious festival treats or treat yourself to designer Indian and Pakistani dresses before getting a free Henna design.

Elevate your Diwali celebration at the Indian Women Circle's on November 18. Savor a scrumptious, full-course vegetarian dinner and watch a stunning fashion runway. Make sure you wear your best 'fit to this glamorous affair.

For a night out downtown, check out Bar244's Diwali Dazzle Bollywood bash on November 10. You'll be able to dance to the best Bollywood and Punjabi hits as you get in the party mood.

Food for Diwali

Indulging in tasty traditional food is one of the highlights of Diwali celebrations. If you're all about keeping the festivities stress-free and tasty, Toronto offers an incredible lineup of Indian restaurants that offer both takeout and dine-in options.

Here are a some places you can pick up some scrumptious treats this Diwali.

If you are in Mississauga check out Avsar, where you can find decadent stuffed dates and savoury Mumbai-style street food this Diwali. Make sure to check out their unlimited Veg Tali if you feel like dining in this Diwali weekend.

Keep it low-key with some crispy samosas and colourful sweets from Samosa Sweet Factory. They have an array of vegetarian samosas and indulgent traditional Indian sweets, from milk cakes to pink sandwich! Be sure to arrive early if you don't want to be in line too long.

If you are in the mood for a gourmet Indian food experience head to Goa Kitchen for spicy curries, smokey Biryani and traditional desserts. If you're feeling extra hungry, take a look at their tasting menu.