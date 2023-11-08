A dazzling 360-degree holiday-themed experience is coming to Toronto

The countdown for the holiday season is officially on, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than to enjoy a holiday-themed experience bundled up inside.

Illuminarium is celebrating its first year at The Distillery Winter Village by bringing a one-of-a-kind Christmas experience called the Winter Wonderland Spectacular.

Coinciding with the district's twinkling holiday market, the 360-degree experience immerses you in a room full of video projections, where you'll be transported to Santa's winter palace, come face-to-face with whirling magical snowstorms, and see the glowing Northern Lights.

Tickets for the picturesque and interactive experience are currently on sale online for $35 per person plus tax.

You can also buy tickets on site at the box office, with optional upgrades such as a deluxe hot cocoa and photo opps at the "elfie selfie station."

If you're planning on visiting The Distillery Winter Village, you have the option of purchasing a combo ticket for $45 per person (plus tax and fees), which includes admission to the Winter Wonderland Spectacular as well as skip-the-line access to the holiday market.

The Winter Wonderland Spectacular experience is on at 28 Gristmill Lane from Nov. 24 to Jan. 7.