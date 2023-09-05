The Toronto Christmas market in the Distillery District is back again this year

The Toronto Christmas market in the Distillery District is officially coming back for 2023.

The quintessential annual holiday market attracts thousands of visitors every winter, and is returning again this year with specially curated vendor cabins, food stalls, festive treats, and handcrafted gifts.

The holiday tradition invites you to enjoy some hot chocolate under the market's twinkly lights, tune into live performances by Christmas carollers, or simply bask in the holiday cheer as you roam the Distillery District's pedestrian-only cobblestone streets.

The winter holiday event was rebranded from the Toronto Christmas Market to The Distillery Winter Village back in 2021, to reflect its new intimate style with a bigger focus on shopping and dining at the shops and restaurants in the district.

The holiday magic kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 16 this year, with the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Since the event is still weeks away, no additional information regarding food, retail vendors, or live performances has been announced yet, but more details are expected soon.

The Distillery Winter Village is set to run from Nov. 16 to Dec. 31 this year.