Toronto museum transformed into a 1980s mall and it's peak nostalgia

Toronto is getting a brand-new large-scale exhibit this week, and it'll take you back in time.

The Bata Shoe Museum will be transformed into a 1980s-inspired shopping mall, taking you back to the era of neon, power suits, and, of course, iconic footwear.

Other large-scale exhibits happening this year include a major Keith Haring exhibit opening November 8 and the highly-anticipated KAWS exhibit (which recently opened at the AGO).

Dressed to Impress: Footwear and Consumerism in the 1980s is your chance to ogle some of the most memorable kicks of the decade. The historical retrospective isn't just about sweet sneakers and emblematic styles; it's also a chance to discover how '80s fashion still shapes the way we splurge.

"This exhibition explores some of the biggest trends and brands of the decade, and how advertising encouraged consumption," said curator Nishi Bassi.

"Visitors are invited to come to the exhibition to experience joyful nostalgia but also to think critically about how this decade continues to influence our consumer habits of today."

As you wander through the epic time warp, you'll be able to see over 80 pairs of shoes divided into six nostalgic sections: Dressed for Success, Work Hard Play Hard, Get Physical, Mainstream Rebels, Pump it Up, and Designer Highlights.

The lineup is a sneakerhead's dream, with original Nike Air Jordans stealing the show. High-heel fans will get to see the pumps that Cher and Jacqueline Kennedy rocked through the '80s.

If you're a true shoe fanatic, definitely make sure to check out Bata Shoe Museum's other exhibits, like Obsessed: How Shoes Became Objects of Desire, a temporary exhibit exploring society's long-standing obsession with footwear.

Dressed to Impress: Footwear and Consumerism in the 1980s begins November 1, 2023 and closes March 16, 2025. To see the full collection, make sure to head to The Bata Shoe Museum. You can snag your tickets on the museum's website.