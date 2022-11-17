Netflix is opening a free holiday house in Toronto and Lindsay Lohan sent the invite

It's the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to celebrate than going to a holiday event that will bring you some merry cherry. Luckily for us, Netflix is set to bring Toronto a holiday house that will make you feel like you're in a holiday movie.

Netflix Canada is set to transform the Campbell House Museum into its first-ever Netflix Canada Holiday House.

For four days, you can explore the holiday house that will be filled with festive activities, interactive spaces, a ton of photo ops, TikTok-ready spaces, and a ton of holiday-themed treats.

Did I mention that the entire event is free? No tickets are required but make sure to head out early as the treats will only be available while quantities last.

If you want to be transported into your favourite Netflix holiday movie, then make sure to check out the holiday house as it's only here for a short time.

Netflix Canada Holiday House is set to take over the Campbell House Museum at 160 Queen Street West on December 1 through December 4.

Specific dates and times are detailed on the Holiday House website.