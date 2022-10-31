15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about pop-up markets and comedy shows.
Find some of the world's rarest books at the annual Toronto Antiquarian Book Fair or check out one of the many pumpkin parades scattered around the city.
With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.
Hector Vasquez
