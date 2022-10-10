Some of the rarest books in the world will soon be for sale in Toronto

Attention all book worms! The Toronto Antiquarian Book Fair is returning for its 50th anniversary this year, and you can expect to see some of the rare books in the world on display.

The fair will feature a wide selection of Canadian and international vintage books, maps, prints, manuscripts, and photographs.

Whether you're a novice book collector, a student, or you're simply intrigued by antiquarian books, you're bound to find something that sparks your curiousity.

You'll have the chance to explore the booths on display, as well as purchase some of the one-of-a-kind treasures available.

The Toronto Antiquarian Book Fair takes place on Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Baillie Court at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Admission to the fair is free with AGO admission.