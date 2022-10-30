10 pumpkin parades are back at Toronto parks the night after Halloween

Pumpkin parades will be returning to Toronto parks in 2022 in what has become an annual tradition for the night after Halloween.

Before the raccoons and squirrels have their way with them, creatively carved pumpkins throughout the city will have one last night to shine for all to see.

Anyone is welcome to bring their carved pumpkin to a local "parade" and show off their Halloween spirit.

The way it works is that, starting at dusk, you're invited to bring your pumpkin and a candle to one of the designated parks and add it along the path with all the rest.

Each park typically has volunteers on hand to help with lighting candles and organize the pumpkins into their proper places.

Everyone is invited to attend and the events are free regardless of whether you bring a pumpkin or not.

Here's a roundup of some of the pumpkin parades happening on Nov. 1 this year.

Geary Avenue will be getting in on the fun this year with a pumpkin parade at Barlett Parkade starting at 7:30 p.m. Prizes for the best pumpkin will be awarded at 8:30 p.m.

The pumpkin parade at this Carleton Village area park kicks off at dawn and is held near the JPP entrance.

This Danforth East area park will be filled with jack-o-lanterns starting at 6:30 p.m. and concluded with a "great pumpkin smash" at 8:30 p.m.

This Brockton Village park will host its parade from dusk until 8 p.m. at which time they'll all be placed in City of Toronto compost bins.

Amos Waites Park will host its 9th annual pumpkin parade in South Etobicoke. It all gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and lasts for two hours.

This park in Swansea just west of High Park will host a pumpkin parade starting at dusk for about four hours.

The pumpkin parade here will take place at Sandown Park in Cliffside (50 Natal Avenue). Participants are invited to drop off and see the pumpkins anytime between 6 and 9 p.m.

Sorauren Park held its first pumpkin parade more than 15 years ago. Since then, this tradition has spread throughout the city. But, this Roncesvalles-area park usually hosts thousands of pumpkins and some outlandishly creative ones.

The Friends of Trinity Bellwoods Park are once again hosting a pumpkin parade from 6 to 9 p.m. Those bringing a pumpkin are invited to do so anytime after 4 p.m. The pumpkins will be lined-up along the east-west footpath north of the playground near Crawford and Lobb streets.

Now in its ninth year, the Wychwood Park Pumpkin Parade will unfurl just south of the splash pad. Take an evening stroll through this green space and enjoy the last remnants of Halloween.