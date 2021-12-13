Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 8 hours ago
things to do in toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Michelle Payot
Posted 8 hours ago
Events in Toronto this week are all about holiday markets and comedy shows. Come From Away is back on stage, plus the beloved skating trail under the Gardiner Expressway is now open. With so many events happening all over the city, there's an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

