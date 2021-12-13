15 things to do in Toronto this week
Events in Toronto this week are all about holiday markets and comedy shows. Come From Away is back on stage, plus the beloved skating trail under the Gardiner Expressway is now open. With so many events happening all over the city, there's an event for everyone.
