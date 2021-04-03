15 virtual events in Toronto this spring

Virtual events in Toronto this spring give us something to put on the calendar. Art festivals, tech conferences and riveting musical performances continue across the city, only this year to be live-streamed from your computer or television screen.

Pending possible cancellations due to new lockdown restrictions, here are virtual events coming up in Toronto this spring.

City Hall Live Spotlight, April 8 and 15

Started during the pandemic in order to support the local music industry, these livestreams feature different Toronto musicians performing at shuttered music venues. Upcoming performances include Tallies at Adelaide Hall and Joanna Majoko at Hirut Cafe.

Justin Ling: Missing from the Village, April 9

Toronto Public Library will be hosting this interview with investigative journalist Justin Ling about his book, Missing from the Village. It comes after five years of reporting on the serial killer Bruce McArthur who was responsible for the murders of eight men in Toronto.

Emergents III: Women from Space, April 9 - 11

The third Emergents project of the season will include a different lineup of four dance and musical performances each night. The Women From Space festival will be hosting and even offering an option to view each show as a hologram.

More than Dance, We are a Movement, April 14 – 20

This 55-minute stream will mark the 20th anniversary of Toronto's Red Sky Performance, a leading company of Indigenous performers. Expect excerpts from the award-winning work Trace and Miligis and an interview with the executive and artistic director and the performers.

FITC, April 19 - 21

This three-day event (its name stands for "Future, Innovation, Technology, Creativity") is for all things design, media and creative technologies. There'll be a bunch of speakers every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including creatives like filmmakers and artists, technologists and executives and marketers to hopefully leave you inspired.

Collision, April 20 - 22

The biggest tech conference in the world is going digital for the second time. There are usually about 40,000 people in attendance and will include more than 500 well-known speakers like Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen.

Walk Off The Earth, April 23

You'll be able to bop to the upbeat music of Walk Off The Earth from your living room. They'll be broadcasting live from the Danforth Music Hall. Just dim the lights and have a drink in hand to create the illusion that you're actually there.

METZ, April 24

This Toronto-based rock band will be putting on a show from Lee's Palace as part of a series of concerts from the Lee's and Horseshoe Tavern stages. The night will include a Q&A with the band or a pre-produced artist feature and will be available to replay for 10 days after.

Austra, April 29

This Austra performance is coming one year after her 2020 album release of HiRUDiN. Live streaming from the Roy Thomson Hall, it's going to be the first time the songs have been performed live. Tickets are "pay what you feel" with a minimum purchase of $5 USD.

Hot Docs Festival, April 29 - May 9

This will be the second time this international documentary festival moves online. Depending on how many films you're planning on watching, there are single, five-pack and 10-pack ticket options. You'll have 48 hours to finish the film once you hit play.

Everbloom, April 30

This free virtual music festival features all Canadian hip hop and R&B acts including Sammy Jackson, Zenesoul, Melo Griffith and Lillian Blue Makin.

Ryerson School of Interior Design: Re-vision, May 5 - 9

Ryerson School of Interior Design is putting on this five-day online festival for students to show off their best work from the year. There'll be an exhibit of student work, digital and physical installations, speakers and workshops.

Virtual Canadian Music Week, May 18 - 21

Spanning four nights of virtual performances, this musical event of the year will feature hundreds of musicians both well-known and up-and-coming. This year it'll be free to attend from the comfort of your couch.

ReelAbilities Film Festival, May 19 - 31

This film festival showcases shorts, features and documentaries from Canada and around the world about and created by those who are deaf and living with disabilities. There will be workshops, a comedy night and screenings of more than 20 short and feature films.

Luminato, June

The Luminato Festival has been transforming theatres, parks and public spaces around the city with art and performances every June since 2007. Although it'll be online this year, there's sure to still be an impressive lineup of programming in store.