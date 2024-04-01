Olivia Rodrigo-mania sweeps Toronto as the singer visits the city

This weekend Toronto was taken over with Olivia-mania as the Vampire singer stopped by the city on her Guts World Tour.

From the Scotiabank Arena, where fans packed in for one of two concerts, all the way to West Queen West, where the singer hosted a merchandise pop-up — Olivia Rodrigo painted the town purple this weekend, and caused pandemonium in her wake.

Not just appealing to her target demographic of tween girls on the brink of rebellion, but a far wider scope spanning age, gender and music tastes, Rodrigo drew crowds to everything that bore her name — or signature lavender and red aesthetic.

The weekend kicked off with the opening of the singer's Guts Gallery Pop-Up, which ran from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, selling exclusive merchandise alongside plentiful photo ops for eager fans to get in the spirit before the first of two shows on Friday night.

We was even able to catch the singer making an appearance at the pop-up on the night of one of her concerts, greeting a small contingent of fawning fans.