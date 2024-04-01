Olivia Rodrigo-mania sweeps Toronto as the singer visits the city
This weekend Toronto was taken over with Olivia-mania as the Vampire singer stopped by the city on her Guts World Tour.
From the Scotiabank Arena, where fans packed in for one of two concerts, all the way to West Queen West, where the singer hosted a merchandise pop-up — Olivia Rodrigo painted the town purple this weekend, and caused pandemonium in her wake.
@blogto Another successful night for Olivia Rodrigo in Toronto! #toronto #ontario #tiktoktoronto #oliviarodrigo #guts #gutstour #oliviarodrigosour #torontoontario #thingstodotoronto #thingstodointoronto #concert #music #torontolife #yyz #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound - blogTO
Not just appealing to her target demographic of tween girls on the brink of rebellion, but a far wider scope spanning age, gender and music tastes, Rodrigo drew crowds to everything that bore her name — or signature lavender and red aesthetic.
The weekend kicked off with the opening of the singer's Guts Gallery Pop-Up, which ran from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, selling exclusive merchandise alongside plentiful photo ops for eager fans to get in the spirit before the first of two shows on Friday night.
@blogto Olivia Rodrigo spotted outfront her pop-up on Queen St W 👀‼️ #oliviarodrigo #sour #guts #toronto #gutsgallerypopup #sourtour #gutstour ♬ original sound - blogTO
We was even able to catch the singer making an appearance at the pop-up on the night of one of her concerts, greeting a small contingent of fawning fans.
@blogto Toronto showed up for Olivia Rodrigo 🤩 #toronto #ontario #tiktoktoronto #torontoontario #oliviarodrigo #guts #gutstour #oliviarodrigosour #yyz #fyp #foryoupage #greenscreen ♬ original sound - blogTO
The crowd permanently fixed around the pop-up was only a small precursor, though, to those who packed themselves in like sardines at the Scotiabank Arena for the concerts.
Videos also surfaced showing lineups of fans waiting for the box office at Scotiabank Arena, hoping to get their hands on (somewhat) affordable tickets to the show on the day of.
While the Good 4 U singer has since fled the city, on to her next tour stop in Boston, it's safe to say that Toronto is certifiably Obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo.
