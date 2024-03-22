An Olivia Rodrigo pop up experience is coming to Toronto for her Guts world tour

An Olivia Rodrigo pop-up experience is setting up shop in Toronto just in time for the pop star's concerts in the city.

Between March 29 and 31, a space on Queen West is going to be transformed into the ultimate destination for fans of Olivia Rodrigo as the Guts Gallery Experince moves into town.

The pop-up will be an "elevated shopping experience," says event organizer Bravado Canada, where fans will have the chance to purchase the Vampire singer's merchandise, from hoodies and t-shirts to stickers and tote bags.

There will also be plenty of "photo moments" inspired by the singer's Guts World Tour so you can have the chance to step into the angsty, purple world of Olivia Rodrigo for the ultimate Instagram shoot.

The pop-up runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 at 1153 Queen West.

Olivia Rodrigo will be bringing all her biggest bangers and breakup anthems to the Toronto's Scotiabank Arena with her Guts World Tour on March 29 and 30.